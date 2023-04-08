Black Hawks top Fargo in OT thriller

WATERLOO (KWWL) – Garrett Schifsky fired a top shelf winner with just five seconds in overtime as the Waterloo Black Hawks topped first place Fargo 2-1 on Saturday night. The win marked Waterloo’s fifth over the Force in seven games this season and kept them in second place, a single point ahead of third place Fargo.
The goal ended a game that saw impressive performances by both goaltenders who each saw 33 shots on the night. Waterloo’s Emmett Croteah stopped 32, Matej Marinov picked up 31 saves for the Force.
Waterloo’s lone regulation goal came late in the first period as Griffin Erdman notched his 16th of the season. That held up until late in the third when Fargo’s Cole Knuble scored in traffic with 1:04 left on the clock, eventually sending the game to overtime where Schifsky played hero with his 25th goal for the Black Hawks.