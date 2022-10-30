Black Hawks skate by Des Moines 5-1

WATERLOO (KWWL) -- Waterloo found the back of the net three times in the opening period as the Black Hawks skated past rival Des Moines 5-1 on Sunday afternoon.
The Black Hawks were relentless on offense, peppering the Buccaneers' netminder with 55 shots in the game. Garrett Schifsky went five-hole in the opening period to kick off the scoring. Three minutes later, Gavyn Thoreson trickled in his fifth of the year, while Zach Bade added another late in the first to cap off a successful first 20 mintues.
Daniel Astapovich of Des Moines picked up the lone second period tally before the Black Hawks shut the door in the third. James Hong made it 4-1 with a power play tally, while a Myles Hilman redirect capped off a big offensive afternoon.
Jack Spicer stopped 18 of 19 Des Moines shots to pick up his second win in as many starts.