Black Hawks open practice with winning on their minds

WATERLOO (KWWL) -- The Waterloo Black Hawks are looking for bigger things in year two of the Matt Smaby era. Opening training camp, Smaby hopes the team can build on last year's sixth place finish that ended in the second round of the USHL playoffs.
The drive to build a championship squad began on Monday with the first official practice in Young Arena.
For Smaby, the job is a bit of a balancing act between developing players for the next level and chasing a Clark Cup Championship. While both are important, he says the latter is priority number one.
"It's something we talk about all the time, balancing winning and development. We want our guys to get better. We want them to be able to put themselves in to a position to play college hockey," says the former Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman, "But the truth is we have to focus on the now. We're here to win. I told that to our guys that first day. That's our expectation."
Waterloo opens preseason play on Thursday in Sioux City. The regular season begins in late September at the USHL Fall Classic at the Pittsburgh Penguins practice facility.