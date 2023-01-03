Black Hawks' goaltending duel fuels early-season success

WATERLOO (KWWL) – For the Waterloo Black Hawks the mission is clear, capture their first Clark Cup championship in 19 years.
“I just feel that with this group that's our goal,” says third-year goaltender Emmett Croteau, “We've had that in the back of our mind since we started, whether it's preseason or camp, “
In the early season defense has kept them in the race, specifically two of the best goaltenders in the USHL in Croteau and rookie Jack Spicer.
“It's a nice problem to have when you've got two goalies playing well,” says second-year head coach Matt Smaby, “They've both grown. They've both gotten better, and when we've needed them they've played well.”
Both rank in the top ten in goals against average with Spicer currently stacking up at number three in the league. As a unit they've given up the third fewest goals in the USHL this season, and they've done it with a healthy competition.”
“Spice is a good buddy of mine,” says Croteau, “We have each other's backs regardless of who's in, who's out.”
“It's awesome,” adds Spicer, “We compete a lot, but it's positive support, so it one guy's not in the net, he's rooting for the other guy, so it's really, really good.”
It's been so good that a team that struggled out of the gate has begun to mesh, even winning seven straight at one point. Even bigger is the belief, that this team which is currently third in the west division can stand on top in the end.
“One hundred thousand percent,”says Spicer confidently, “I feel it in the locker room, this team's special.”