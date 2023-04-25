Black Hawks' Croteau rolling into playoffs

WATERLOO (KWWL) -- The Waterloo Black Hawks are rolling into the USHL playoffs with wins in five of their last regular season games. Goaltender Emmett Croteau has played a major role in that success.
Croteau comes into the playoffs giving up more than two goals twice in his last 12 starts. That effort has built up head coach Matt Smaby's confidence in Croteau heading to the second round of the playoffs.
"He's been outstanding. Playoffs are about playing well and having good goaltending and right now he's playing great," says Smaby, "You look back to last year he turned it on this time as well and really started playing well and he's bee great for us. He's made some huge key saves for us throughout the courses of games, and we expect him to do the same going forward."
Waterloo, coming off a first round bye, opens up their best of three series at home against Lincoln on Friday.