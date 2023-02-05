Big runs lead UNI to 91-51 blowout over Indiana State

CEDAR FALLS (KWWL) -- Grace Bofelli scored 23 as Northern Iowa continued a strong run through the Missouri Valley Conference with a 91-51 blow-out over Indiana State. The win marked the third straight for the Panthers and their sixth in the past seven games.
Strong inside play from Bofelli and a 9-0 first half run helped the Panthers to a 39-23 halftime lead. That's when they stepped on the Sycamores throat, opening the second half on a 22-2 run in under four minutes to put the contest well out of reach.
In addition to Bofelli's performance, Maya McDermott scored 12 in the win while Emerson Green added 11. The Panthers shot 48 percent from the floor.