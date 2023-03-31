Behind 41 points from Caitlin Clark, Iowa shocks South Carolina to advance to their first Championship game

DALLAS, Texas (KWWL) -- Caitlin Clark scores a final four record 41 points as Iowa shocks top-ranked South Carolina to advance to their first Championship game. They defeated South Carolina 77-73.
Iowa's Caitlin Clark lead Iowa with 41 points and 8 assists for the Hawkeyes and 3 fouls.
Iowa's Monika Czinano scored 18 points and 4 fouls.
South Carolina's Zia Cooke lead the Gamecocks with 24 points and 1 foul.
South Carolina's Aliyah Boston garnered 8 points and 3 fouls.
Iowa will play LSU on Sunday, April 2 for the NCAA Championship.