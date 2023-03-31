 Skip to main content
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT SATURDAY...

* WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected
through early Saturday morning.

* WHERE...Portions of central and southern Iowa.

* WHEN...Until 7 AM CDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Behind 41 points from Caitlin Clark, Iowa shocks South Carolina to advance to their first Championship game

Hawkeye-1
By Leslie Stone

DALLAS, Texas (KWWL) -- Caitlin Clark scores a final four record 41 points as Iowa shocks top-ranked South Carolina to advance to their first Championship game. They defeated South Carolina 77-73.

Iowa's Caitlin Clark lead Iowa with 41 points and 8 assists for the Hawkeyes and 3 fouls.

Iowa's Monika Czinano scored 18 points and 4 fouls. 

South Carolina's Zia Cooke lead the Gamecocks with 24 points and 1 foul.

South Carolina's Aliyah Boston garnered 8 points and 3 fouls.

Iowa will play LSU on Sunday, April 2 for the NCAA Championship.

