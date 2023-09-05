Aussie Tory Taylor dives into Cy-Hawk rivalry

IOWA CITY (KWWL) – Tory Taylor will never forget his first trip to Jack Trice Stadium.
“It was such a crazy atmosphere at the game,” he recalls fondly, “I’ve joked about it before, but those fans are just crazy, and it’s just such a fun place to play”
For Taylor it was also a fun place to win. In 2021, the Hawkeyes topped the Cyclones 27-17 for their sixth straight win in the series. A year later they fell 10-7 on their home turf, which Taylor remembers wasn’t as fun
“Trophy games might mean a little bit more to others,” he says, “but at the end of the day if you’re playing for a trophy you’d rather win it than not.”
That’s the goal on Saturday. Taylor has jumped head first into the rivalry despite the fact he grew up more than 15,000 miles away in Melbourne, Australia, and those that are from Iowa, like defensive back Cooper Dejean, aren’t surprised one bit.
“He’s a really competitive guy,” says Dejean, “and it being a big rivalry for us I know he’ll be ready to go.”
Taylor will also have extra motivation with his family making the trip from down under as he gets set to once again face the raucous, hostile, Jack Trice Stadium crowd.”
“I love it. I love all the crap you hear from the fans and things like that. I think it’s great.”