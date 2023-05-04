Arena League football coming to Waterloo

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) -- Indoor professional football is coming to the Cedar Valley! On Thursday, NFL legend Tim Brown announced that Waterloo will be one of the four cities selected to host a team in the brand new Arena League.
Brown is one of the most decorated football players in history. Brown is in both the college and pro football Hall of Fames, and he also won a Heisman trophy at Notre Dame.
Now, as the Commissioner of the new Arena League, Brown is bringing indoor professional football to Waterloo. Waterloo will be a part of a four-team league.
Brown says that Waterloo was selected to be a part of the indoor football league because the people of the Cedar Valley wanted it.
Brown said, "They were chosen because of the fan support we got when we sent out the information--asked the city if you want to bring a football team here and overwhelmingly the city said yes we want a team here so...that is why we were in Springfield. That is why we were in Duluth and we have one more city we will announce in the next couple of weeks, and that is why we are excited because the city and fans are excited."
The league is projected to start in June of 2024 and the Waterloo team will play its home games at the Hippodrome on the National Cattle Congress Grounds.
Depending on the success of the arena league, Commissioner Brown says that he hopes to expand it to 12 teams by 2026.
The arena league has already landed teams in Springfield, Missouri and Duluth, Minnesota. A fourth host city will be named in June.