Aplington-Parkersburg shuts down Grundy Center

Parkersburg (KWWL) -- Will Steege threw five innings of shut-out baseball as the Aplington-Parkersburg hurler led the Falcons to an 8-2 win over Grundy Center on Friday night. The loss marked just the fifth of the season for the NICL West leading Spartans.
A-P (11-9) took control in the second inning, putting up three runs keyed by Tate Neymeyer's RBI single that scored Garrett Hempen for a 4-0 lead.
Grundy Center (14-5) mounted a small comeback in the sixth. Trailing 5-0, the Spartans scored on an RBI infield single by Tanner Laube, part of a two-run frame that briefly pulled them within three runs before the Falcons shut the door with three runs in the bottom half of the inning.