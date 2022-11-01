AGWSR rallies in thriller, Gladbrook-Reinbeck, Springville also advance in 1A

CORALVILLE (KWWL) – Seventh-seeded AGWSR rallied from a 13-6 deficit with 9 straight points in the fifth set of a thriller to upset second-seeded North Tama (25-21, 11-25, 25-27, 25-14, 15-13).
The Cougars were spurred on by a monster performance from Bryn Smith who drove home 28 kills in the game. Shae Ewoldt picked up 18 for North Tama
Third-seeded Gladbrook-Reinbeck punched their ticket to the state semifinal with a four-set win over Holy Trinity (25-20, 14-25, 25-14, 25-22). The Rebels got a big match out of Ava Wyatt who picked up 24 kills in the win as they move on to face conference rival AGWSR on Wednesday.
Top seeded Springville needed barely an hour to dispatch No. 8 seed Riverside in straight sets (25-8, 25-8, 25-17). Kennady Breitfelter's 14 kills led the way to advance the Orioles in to the semifinals where they'll face Ankeny Christian.
Ankeny Christian earned their spot with a straight sets win over Don Bosco. The Dons, making their first appearance at state in nine seasons were led by seven kills from Kennedi McGarvey. Carley Craighead talled 13 for Ankeny Christian in the win in their first ever appearance at the state tournament.