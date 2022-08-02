After waiting, Dekkers ready to lead Cyclones

AMES (KWWL) – This fall in Ames belongs to Hunter Dekkers. The Iowa State sophomore quarterback will take the reigns from Brock Purdy who graduated after four seasons as the Cyclones' starter.
“Just going in to football season there's always a level of excitement,” says Dekkers, “but I would say just knowing what my role is this year for this team I would definitely say there's more.”
After two years behind one of the Cyclones best in Purdy, Dekkers says he watched the highs and the lows, learning through it all. Now he says he's ready for the spotlight.
“Brock's done a great job of mentoring me through the good and bad,” he says, “He's shown me ways to handle things and some ways not to handle things, and he's shown me every way of doing it.
Dekkers has also transformed his body from a season ago. The rocket armed lefty is thinner and more agile, down almost 30 pounds.
Iowa State's leading receiver Xavier Hutchinson, who chose to put off an NFL career for one more year, says the work and patience of Dekkers has built up a lot of trust within the Cyclone offense.
“A guy who sits two years behind another great quarterback for Iowa State, and really is ok with it and just learning the whole persective about being a college quarterback, that speaks growth,” says Hutchinson.
It also leads to expectations for the Cyclones. Even with some major changes on both sides of the ball, Dekkers says those expectations stay the same.
“We have a super talented team, we're just super experienced, so I mean a lot of that social media and all that stuff won't give you credit for so we don't really look into that type of stuff. We just go in to the summer working hard.”