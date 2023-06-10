8th annual Crosstown Classic held in Solon

SOLON, Iowa (KWWL) - The 8th annual Crosstown Classic took place Saturday. The event is hosted annually by the Fight With Flash Foundation, an organization founded in 2014 after the passing of 14-year-old Austin "Flash" Schroeder from T-Cell Lymphoma. Since its founding, the foundation has raised over $700,000 to support those with cancer.
The day's festivities included youth tournaments as well as three varsity games. The Schroeder family was also in attendance and was recognized before the first pitch.
The day's first game saw 4A 9th-ranked Iowa City High take on Solon. With no score in the bottom of the first, Blake Timmons wasted no time, sending the first pitch of the inning over the wall in center field to put the Spartans up 1-0.
Timmons scored again in the bottom of the third, stealing third base and coming home after an errant throw. In a moment of deja vu, Brett White scored the same way moments later, giving Solon a 3-0 lead after three innings.
The Little Hawks got things turned around in the fifth inning. Owen Hicks got things started, driving in Jaxton Schroeder. Carsen Newton broke the game open, scoring three runs on a bases loaded triple to give the Little Hawks an 8-3 lead.
Iowa City High scored 12 runs in the inning, which was enough to cruise to a 12-6 victory.
In other action on Saturday, Iowa City West took down Iowa City Regina. The Trojans defeated the Regals by a final of 7-0. In the day's final game, Iowa City Liberty used a strong fourth inning to take down Clear Creek Amana, 9-5.