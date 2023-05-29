76ers to hire former UNI Panther Nick Nurse

PHILADELPHIA (KWWL) -- Nick Nurse didn't stay unemployed very long. The former UNI Panther star has reportedly reached a deal to coach the Philadelphia 76ers just over a month after he was fired by Toronto.
Nurse departed the Raptors as the coach with the highest win percentage in franchise history. He was named the NBA coach of the year in 2020, one season after leading Toronto to the only NBA championship in franchise history.
Nurse replaces Doc Rivers who led the 76ers to the Eastern Conference Semifinal three times.