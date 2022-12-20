5-star lineman Proctor flips commitment from Iowa to Alabama

RUNNELLS (KWWL) -- Kadyn Proctor is no longer coming to Iowa. The 5-star offensive lineman from Iowa, who would've been the highest rated recruit in program history, tweeted Tuesday that he's changed his commitment to Alabama. Proctor will make it official during early signing day on Wednesday.
Proctor, who is listed as the top lineman and fifth-rated overall player in the country by 247 Sports, had initially committed to the Hawkeyes in June. He's played a major role in Southeast Polk's back-to-back class 5A championships.