1 Dike-New Hartford sweeps #3 Grundy Center, #4 Sumner-Fredericksburg in mid-season test

SUMNER (KWWL) -- Dike-New Hartford continued their impressive tear throught the state as the top-ranked Wolverines picked up a pair of sweeps over No. 3 Grundy Center and No. 4 Sumner-Fredericksburg in Tuesday night's triangular.
The Wolverines kept themselves perfect on the season in their opener, defeating the Spartans 25-17 and 25-13. Louisville commit Payton Petersen led the way with 17 kills. They ended the night by sweeping the host Cougars 25-14 and 25-10. Dike-New Hartford moved to 18-0 on the year.
In the night's opening match, Grundy Center topped Sumner-Fredericksburg 2-1 (18-25, 25-20, 17-15). Carlie Willis led the Spartans with 15 kills in the win as they ended the night 20-2 on the season. Morgan Block had 12 for the Cougars as they fell to 8-7.