Semi fire temporarily diverts highway traffic in Linn County

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) -- A semi fire forced traffic to be temporarily diverted off a Linn County highway this morning.
Sheriff's officials say deputies and fire crews responded to the semi fire along northbound Iowa 13 near Mount Vernon Road just after 6 a.m. When they arrived, the cab of the semi-trailer was engulfed in flames.
Officials closed Iowa 13 around 6:15 a.m., diverted traffic until the fire was out.
Sheriff's officials reopened the highway just before about 40 minutes later.
No injuries were reported.