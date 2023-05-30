School librarian wins the 'Tools for Schools' on her last day of school

READLYN, Iowa. (KWWL) - On May 25th one lucky school librarian won the 'Tools for Schools' grant!
Leslie May is a school librarian for Wapsi Valley Readlyn Elementary School.
May applied for the grant, as she recently transitioned into her role as the elementary school's newest librarian.
She said the grant will be used to provide more graphic novels, plants, and artwork.
"If we get new materials then the kids have something to love forward to," May said. "It expands their minds and creativity, and also helps them develop more skills."
May said study areas are also something she looks to add in the near future.
The 'Cedar Valley Tools For Schools' Program is a partnership between KWWL and Green State Credit Union.