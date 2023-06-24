 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH
373 IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM CDT SUNDAY FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN IOWA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 20 COUNTIES

IN CENTRAL IOWA

GRUNDY                HAMILTON              HARDIN
WEBSTER

IN NORTH CENTRAL IOWA

BUTLER                CERRO GORDO           FRANKLIN
HANCOCK               HUMBOLDT              KOSSUTH
WINNEBAGO             WORTH                 WRIGHT

IN NORTHEAST IOWA

BLACK HAWK            BREMER

IN NORTHWEST IOWA

EMMET                 PALO ALTO             POCAHONTAS

IN WEST CENTRAL IOWA

CALHOUN               SAC

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ACKLEY, ALGONA, ALLISON, APLINGTON,
BELMOND, BRITT, CEDAR FALLS, CLARION, CLARKSVILLE, CLEAR LAKE,
CONRAD, DIKE, DUMONT, EAGLE GROVE, EARLY, ELDORA, EMMETSBURG,
ESTHERVILLE, FONDA, FOREST CITY, FORT DODGE, GARNER,
GILMORE CITY, GREENE, GRUNDY CENTER, HAMPTON, HUMBOLDT,
IOWA FALLS, KANAWHA, LAKE CITY, LAKE MILLS, LAKE VIEW, LAURENS,
MANLY, MANSON, MASON CITY, NORTHWOOD, ODEBOLT, PARKERSBURG,
POCAHONTAS, POMEROY, REINBECK, ROCKWELL CITY, ROLFE, SAC CITY,
SCHALLER, SHELL ROCK, WALL LAKE, WATERLOO, WAVERLY, WEBSTER CITY,
AND WELLSBURG.

* PRIMARY THREATS INCLUDE...

SCATTERED LARGE HAIL AND ISOLATED VERY LARGE HAIL EVENTS TO 2
INCHES IN DIAMETER POSSIBLE.
SCATTERED DAMAGING WIND GUSTS TO 70 MPH POSSIBLE.

PROBABILITY TABLE:
PROB OF 2 OR MORE TORNADOES                        :  10%
PROB OF 1 OR MORE STRONG /EF2-EF5/ TORNADOES       : <02%
PROB OF 10 OR MORE SEVERE WIND EVENTS              :  40%
PROB OF 1 OR MORE WIND EVENTS >= 75 MPH            :  20%
PROB OF 10 OR MORE SEVERE HAIL EVENTS              :  40%
PROB OF 1 OR MORE HAIL EVENTS >= 2 INCHES          :  30%
PROB OF 6 OR MORE COMBINED SEVERE HAIL/WIND EVENTS :  70%
MEAN STORM MOTION /MPH/                            :  E 35

Saturday evening storms uproot trees, knock down branches in Cedar Falls

  • Updated
  • 0
trees knocked down and uprooted

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KWWL)- Severe storms moved through Eastern Iowa on Saturday, bringing heavy rain and strong winds.

North of Cedar Falls on Waverly Road, the wind knocked down tree branches, uprooted a tree and destroyed a gazebo. There are no reports of any injuries.

Knocked down tree branches, uprooted tree and destroyed a gazebo.

Over at Beaver Hills County Club in Cedar Falls, there were bent and damaged trees and leaves and branches spread around the course. General Manager Chad Hoffman said it is the worst damage they have seen in 20 years.

Beaver Hills Country Club

The rain brought a lot of curveballs for the Sturgis Falls festivities in downtown Cedar Falls. Around 6:50, organizers shut down entertainment and vendors at Overman Park for the night and put music and activities at Gateway Park on hold.

By 7:30 p.m., carnival rides and games were back up and running, and crews were working to clear out some standing water from Gateway Park. Sixteen Candles took the stage around 9:30 p.m.

It was a wet Saturday across much of Eastern Iowa as the at times severe storms came through.

Rain

Tags

Recommended for you