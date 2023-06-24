Saturday evening storms uproot trees, knock down branches in Cedar Falls

Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 373 IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM CDT SUNDAY FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN IOWA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 20 COUNTIES IN CENTRAL IOWA GRUNDY HAMILTON HARDIN WEBSTER IN NORTH CENTRAL IOWA BUTLER CERRO GORDO FRANKLIN HANCOCK HUMBOLDT KOSSUTH WINNEBAGO WORTH WRIGHT IN NORTHEAST IOWA BLACK HAWK BREMER IN NORTHWEST IOWA EMMET PALO ALTO POCAHONTAS IN WEST CENTRAL IOWA CALHOUN SAC THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ACKLEY, ALGONA, ALLISON, APLINGTON, BELMOND, BRITT, CEDAR FALLS, CLARION, CLARKSVILLE, CLEAR LAKE, CONRAD, DIKE, DUMONT, EAGLE GROVE, EARLY, ELDORA, EMMETSBURG, ESTHERVILLE, FONDA, FOREST CITY, FORT DODGE, GARNER, GILMORE CITY, GREENE, GRUNDY CENTER, HAMPTON, HUMBOLDT, IOWA FALLS, KANAWHA, LAKE CITY, LAKE MILLS, LAKE VIEW, LAURENS, MANLY, MANSON, MASON CITY, NORTHWOOD, ODEBOLT, PARKERSBURG, POCAHONTAS, POMEROY, REINBECK, ROCKWELL CITY, ROLFE, SAC CITY, SCHALLER, SHELL ROCK, WALL LAKE, WATERLOO, WAVERLY, WEBSTER CITY, AND WELLSBURG. * PRIMARY THREATS INCLUDE... SCATTERED LARGE HAIL AND ISOLATED VERY LARGE HAIL EVENTS TO 2 INCHES IN DIAMETER POSSIBLE. SCATTERED DAMAGING WIND GUSTS TO 70 MPH POSSIBLE. PROBABILITY TABLE: PROB OF 2 OR MORE TORNADOES : 10% PROB OF 1 OR MORE STRONG /EF2-EF5/ TORNADOES : <02% PROB OF 10 OR MORE SEVERE WIND EVENTS : 40% PROB OF 1 OR MORE WIND EVENTS >= 75 MPH : 20% PROB OF 10 OR MORE SEVERE HAIL EVENTS : 40% PROB OF 1 OR MORE HAIL EVENTS >= 2 INCHES : 30% PROB OF 6 OR MORE COMBINED SEVERE HAIL/WIND EVENTS : 70% MEAN STORM MOTION /MPH/ : E 35