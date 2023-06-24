Saturday evening storms uproot trees, knock down branches in Cedar Falls

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KWWL)- Severe storms moved through Eastern Iowa on Saturday, bringing heavy rain and strong winds.
North of Cedar Falls on Waverly Road, the wind knocked down tree branches, uprooted a tree and destroyed a gazebo. There are no reports of any injuries.
Over at Beaver Hills County Club in Cedar Falls, there were bent and damaged trees and leaves and branches spread around the course. General Manager Chad Hoffman said it is the worst damage they have seen in 20 years.
The rain brought a lot of curveballs for the Sturgis Falls festivities in downtown Cedar Falls. Around 6:50, organizers shut down entertainment and vendors at Overman Park for the night and put music and activities at Gateway Park on hold.
By 7:30 p.m., carnival rides and games were back up and running, and crews were working to clear out some standing water from Gateway Park. Sixteen Candles took the stage around 9:30 p.m.
It was a wet Saturday across much of Eastern Iowa as the at times severe storms came through.