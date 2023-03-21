River Hills teacher wins 'Tools for Schools' grant

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa. (KWWL) - One lucky special education teacher is the newest 'Tools for Schools' grant winner!
Suzette Miller teaches at River Hills and hopes to create a more adaptive learning environment for her classroom.
Many of her students are blind and wheelchair bound, and need more sensory and textile materials to learn.
"This year has been kind of a transition year for me, as far as the types of students that I have," Miller said. "They need a lot more sensory activities and supplies, than I have had in the past in my room."
Miller said she looks to purchase a bubble machine for her classroom among other items.
The 'Cedar Valley Tools For Schools' Program is a partnership between KWWL and Green State Credit Union.