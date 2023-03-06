POTHOLE UPDATE: Waterloo street crew working to fill potholes after winter weather

WATERLOO, Iowa. (KWWL) - Director of the Waterloo Street Department Matt Boquist said it's important to have crews on first, second, and third shifts.
"We drive over the same roads and potholes, it's frustrating to us as well," Boquist said. "Just realize we've got 32 guys covering over 900 lane miles of roads."
Half the street crews that work dayside focus solely on filling the potholes.
"On day shift, we have 24 guys and 8 to 10 of them are out filling potholes," Boquist said. "To one extent to the other, just bear with us; we'll get to them as soon as we can."
Street Crew Member Dennis Even said, that asphalt is the city's most permanent fix to a pothole.
"What we do is get all the debris out of the hole, and then we put the tack down to make it stick," Even said. "Then we get the hot asphalt out and roll it in."
However, the Waterloo Street Department has two other methods and materials they use.
This includes cold mix, which is the most common and temporary fix, and spray patch injection. Spray patch injection is used with rock chips and is one of the more permanent fixes.
The city is in the early stages of funneling out a new digital work order feature. But for now, Boquist said the best way to report a problem area is to call the Waterloo Street Department at 319-291-4267.