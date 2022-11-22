PET OF THE WEEK: Meet Rowena!

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) - There's no place like home for the holidays, and this week's Pet of the Week could use a loving one.
Meet Rowena! She is a one-and-a-half-year-old that is full of energy and loves life!
According to the Cedar Bend Humane Society in Waterloo, Rowena is a huge cuddler, loves to play, and gets along with kids..
Coming to the shelter as a puppy, they hope Rowena can find the perfect forever home this Thanksgiving.
"She was in a home for about five months, and after that the family had a hard situation and they needed to return her to us," said Felicia Arias with the Cedar Bend Humane Society, "she's such a doll, she's just looking for another family to take her home and hopefully it would be the last time."
The Humane Society said Rowena is great with other dogs and has a goofy personality once you get to know her.
