PET OF THE WEEK: Meet Precious!

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) - If you're looking for a furry friend and a workout buddy, you should check out Precious at the Cedar Bend Humane Society!
Precious is a Pitbull-terrier mix and is approximately 2-years-old. She loves going on walks, runs, bicycle rides, and anything in between.
With her undeniable energy, the humane society believes she would benefit from a family who can continue her obedience training. They also advise a home with older kids would be a great fit for her.
Precious has been at the Cedar bend Humane Society or over 230 days, and the shelter would love to see her find a forever home before her year anniversary!
