PET OF THE WEEK: Meet Perry!

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) - With only a couple of weeks until Christmas, this week's 'Pet of the Week' is the perfect gift for your family.
Meet Perry! She is an eleven-month-old pug mix who was brought to the Cedar Bend Humane Society in Waterloo as an owner-surrender.
Perry has a very calm and sweet personality. If you're looking for a best friend to get really festive with this holiday season, Madison Braden with the shelter said Perry's your girl!
"She loves the attention, she would sit in your lap all day long, she's a great dog to dress up with for Christmas, she loves the camera spotlight," Braden said.
Perry is also very socialized and does well with cats and dogs.
If you're interested in adopting Perry, CLICK HERE.