PET OF THE WEEK: Meet Pebbles!

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) - This week's 'Pet of the Week' features a gals whop loves the spotlight and scratches behind her ear.
Meet Pebbles! She is a 3-year-old Siberian Husky who came to the Cedar Bend Humane Society as a stray.
When she arrived at the shelter, staff noticed she couldn't use her left, back leg. After the onsite veterinarian examined her, they discovered she severely fractured her leg and decided it was best to amputate it.
Although enduring some hardships in the beginning, staff member Shanaia Richards said it hasn't stopped her from loving life.
"It happened around like October, September, and honestly she hasn't minded missing a leg it's like it never really stopped her," Richards said.
The humane society believes it would be best for Pebbles to be the only animal in her future home.
If you're interested in adopting this sweet, three-legged girl, CLICK HERE.