WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) - What animal loves to run, but likes to eat as many treats as possible? This week's pet of the week!
Meet Orwell, a seven-year-old Pitbull-mix, and he came to the Cedar Bend Humane Society as a stray.
Orwell is considered, 'the people's man'. Staff at the shelter say he loves meeting new people and making new friends.
With Halloween just around the corner, Madison Braden with the humane society said he'd be a great addition to any family this spooky season.
"He's really great if a family with older children specifically are looking for a four legged addition to dress up with them, go out for treats, things like that, I think he'd be really great trick or treating buddy," Braden said.
