WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) - Looking for a sweet and cuddly addition to your family? Maybe you should consider adopting this week's Pet of the Week!
Meet Macey! She is a 5-year-old, long-haired cat at the Cedar Bend Humane Society in Waterloo.
The shelter said she can be a little shy at first. However, once she warms up to you, the attention and cuddles are non-stop.
Whoever ends up being Macey's forever family, adoption supervisor Madison Braden said they'll need to pay attention to her grooming needs.
"She is a long-haired cat, so she does require a little extra brushing and things like that," Braden said, "she can definitely use help with going into her next home, something that we noticed here is that she she tends to get those mattes."
