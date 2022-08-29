WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) - If you're looking for a fun addition to your home, you should check this week's Pet of the Week!
Meet Freddy, he is a 5-year-old tuxedo cat at the Cedar Bend Humane Society. Freddy was unfortunately surrendered to the shelter, and has been looking for a forever home for over 220 days.
The humane society describes his personality as spunky and playful. He's a little shy to other animals, but once he warms up to you be prepared to always play!
His favorite activity is playing with all kinds of toys. If you're interested in adopting Freddy, CLICK HERE.