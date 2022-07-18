PET OF THE WEEK: Gerbils available for adoption!

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) - If you're not interested in dogs or cats, have you ever thought about gerbils?
In the spotlight this week, the Cedar Bend Humane Society in Waterloo has several gerbils available for adoption!
These gerbils have been cared for in foster home sand are handled nearly everyday. The shelter is currently working on their socialization skills.
If you're interested in adopting a gerbil, they're adoption fee is $5 each. The shelter recommends buying a 10 gallon tank for their habitat, but increase the size for every gerbil you get.
Interested in one of these little guys? CLICK HERE.