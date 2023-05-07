 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH
198 IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN IOWA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 25 COUNTIES

IN CENTRAL IOWA

DALLAS                JASPER                MARSHALL
POLK                  POWESHIEK             TAMA

IN NORTHEAST IOWA

BLACK HAWK

IN SOUTH CENTRAL IOWA

APPANOOSE             CLARKE                DECATUR
LUCAS                 MADISON               MAHASKA
MARION                MONROE                RINGGOLD
UNION                 WARREN                WAYNE

IN SOUTHEAST IOWA

DAVIS                 WAPELLO

IN SOUTHWEST IOWA

ADAIR                 ADAMS                 CASS
TAYLOR

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ADAIR, ADEL, ALBIA, ALLERTON,
ATLANTIC, BEDFORD, BLOOMFIELD, CARLISLE, CEDAR FALLS,
CENTERVILLE, CHARITON, CORNING, CORYDON, CRESTON, DES MOINES,
DYSART, EARLHAM, FONTANELLE, GLADBROOK, GREENFIELD, GRINNELL,
HUMESTON, INDIANOLA, KNOXVILLE, LAMONI, LENOX, LEON,
MARSHALLTOWN, MOUNT AYR, NEW MARKET, NEWTON, NORWALK, OSCEOLA,
OSKALOOSA, OTTUMWA, PELLA, PERRY, SEYMOUR, STUART, TAMA, TOLEDO,
TRAER, WATERLOO, WAUKEE, AND WINTERSET.

* PRIMARY THREATS INCLUDE...

SCATTERED DAMAGING WINDS LIKELY WITH ISOLATED SIGNIFICANT GUSTS
TO 75 MPH POSSIBLE.
SCATTERED LARGE HAIL LIKELY WITH ISOLATED VERY LARGE HAIL EVENTS
TO 3 INCHES IN DIAMETER POSSIBLE.
A TORNADO OR TWO POSSIBLE.

PROBABILITY TABLE:
PROB OF 2 OR MORE TORNADOES                        :  20%
PROB OF 1 OR MORE STRONG /EF2-EF5/ TORNADOES       :  10%
PROB OF 10 OR MORE SEVERE WIND EVENTS              :  60%
PROB OF 1 OR MORE WIND EVENTS >= 75 MPH            :  50%
PROB OF 10 OR MORE SEVERE HAIL EVENTS              :  60%
PROB OF 1 OR MORE HAIL EVENTS >= 2 INCHES          :  50%
PROB OF 6 OR MORE COMBINED SEVERE HAIL/WIND EVENTS : >95%
MEAN STORM MOTION /MPH/                            :  E 30

Oelwein Fire Department reminds drivers to pull over for first responders

ambulance

OELWEIN, Iowa (KWWL)- The Oelwein Fire Department is reminding drivers to get out of the way and pull over for emergency vehicles.

The department said it become an issue lately, with an increasing number of drivers not getting out of the way or pulling over for firefighters while responding to calls.

Every second counts when first responders have their lights and sirens on and are racing to an emergency.

The department said this weekend, multiple drivers pulled out in front of one of their fire trucks that was responding to a call.

Firefighters reminded drivers to pull over for responding emergency vehicles.

Iowa law requires when emergency vehicles have their lights and sirens on, "the driver of every other vehicle shall yield the right-of-way and shall immediately drive to a position parallel to, and as close as possible to, the right-hand edge or curb of the highway clear of any intersection and shall stop and remain in such position until the authorized emergency vehicle has passed."

