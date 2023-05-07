Oelwein Fire Department reminds drivers to pull over for first responders

OELWEIN, Iowa (KWWL)- The Oelwein Fire Department is reminding drivers to get out of the way and pull over for emergency vehicles.
The department said it become an issue lately, with an increasing number of drivers not getting out of the way or pulling over for firefighters while responding to calls.
Every second counts when first responders have their lights and sirens on and are racing to an emergency.
The department said this weekend, multiple drivers pulled out in front of one of their fire trucks that was responding to a call.
Firefighters reminded drivers to pull over for responding emergency vehicles.
Iowa law requires when emergency vehicles have their lights and sirens on, "the driver of every other vehicle shall yield the right-of-way and shall immediately drive to a position parallel to, and as close as possible to, the right-hand edge or curb of the highway clear of any intersection and shall stop and remain in such position until the authorized emergency vehicle has passed."