Xavier falls to Williamsburg 21-20

CEDAR RAPIDS(KWWL)--4A power Cedar Rapids Xavier played host to 3A power the Williamsburg Raiders in a first ever meeting between the two schools in football. The first half was a defensive battle with the Saints leading 7 - 0 at the half. But, the Raiders offense came to play in the second half putting up 21 points and would hold onto a 21-20 huge road win. The Saints drop to 1-1 while the Raiders improve to 2-0.
