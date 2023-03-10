Xavier falls just short of 3A Boys State Basketball Title

DES MOINES(KWWL)--We already found one Linn County team come up short in 1A with North Linn playing in their 6th straight final fell to top ranked Grand View Christian.
While in 3A the Xavier Saints had their sights set on handing Bondurant-Farrar their first loss of the season.
The second seeded Saints came in six years removed from their last state title.
And found themselves in a battle in the first half Aidan Yamilkowski and Tyler Netolicky combined for 21 first half points led Xavier to a 25, 24 lead at half.
Second half Saints build a bit of an edge Netolicky starts off a bit of a run.
Later it's Josef Lemker catching fire had back to back treys Saints took a 9 point lead.
Which quickly disappeared Reed Pfaltzgraff from deep shoots Bondurant-Farrar back in to the game.
Then late in the fourth Jaxson Fried drives and puts the Bluejays in to the lead.
And Xavier can't overcome it in the end falling to the Blue Jays 58-55.
Josef: "It was a fun run. We're family. We played as hard as we could. Obviously this ending stings, but a lot to be proud of."
Mike: "I think everybody in the stands there saw a great game tonight. We fell a little bit short. We told our kids you don't go in there, you don't walk out of the locker room with your heads down. They gave us everything we've got. We told them leave it on the floor and they absolutely did."