World Breastfeeding Week wraps up, advocating for post-partum care

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) -- World Breastfeeding Week has ended, but advocacy and support for breastfeeding mothers has not.
MercyOne midwife Katherine Parker Bryden says there are a lot of barriers preventing mothers from successfully breastfeeding.
"They have to go back to work, their pumping is not working well, they have postpartum depression, sometimes people just don’t have a lot of milk producing tissue, and they can want to breastfeed and do everything right and still not have a full supply,” she explained.
She says the biggest obstacle is a lack of universal maternal leave and care-- which most other developed countries provide.
“Getting mom in a situation where they’re not worried about, so I need to go to work, do I have a place to pump, and how am I going to pay my rent? How am I going to feed my baby?"
She adds, "You know, if we can give families better support to get those babies off to a good start, we’re really doing something good for our entire society.”
Parker Bryden says there are a few resources for mothers who struggle with/ or unable to breastfeed, including Mother's Milk Bank of Iowa, which collects donated breastmilk to give to NICU babies.
MercyOne also has lactation counselors at the Waterloo hospital, who are available to anyone who needs them, no matter if you delivered there or not. They can provide tips on breastfeeding, as well as help work through physical issues mom/or baby could have when latching and feeding.
Peer support is also helpful for breastfeeding mothers, especially first time ones who may be nervous about breastfeeding in public or around other people, or even just what to do when the baby starts teething or moving around.
"Just having other people who normalize it for you and support that choice is really helpful," she said.
Overall, having support behind mothers is what will ultimately help the mom and baby succeed.
"I think breastfeeding is great when it works, and it can be a nightmare when it doesn't. We need to validate everybody's experience in it," she concluded, adding, "advocating at the state and federal level for universal paid maternity leave to support moms and babies would be one of the single best things you could do for your community."