Woodley in Wrexham, Wales: A town and club forever changed

WREXHAM, Wales, UK (KWWL) – You go almost anywhere overseas and everyone’s soccer crazy. Wrexham, Wales, is no different.
“We’re the beating heart of the community,” says Wayne Jones, a long time Wrexham AFC fan, “The fans are probably the most incredibly loyal and passionate supporters that you could ever wish to meet.”
Wrexham is a blue collar town, like several in Iowa, and the Racecourse ground, home of Wrexham AFC, is at the center of it all. The Racecourse, by the way, is the oldest international soccer ground in the world.
In my travels to Wrexham I met up with Mark Griffiths, a schoolteacher who’s also worked voluntarily unpaid for 30 years doing commentary for the club.
“As a part of the club’s media team, well I do a bit of everything, commentating on the games which I love, editing highlights, presenting a local radio show,” says Griffiths, “You name it, I’ll turn my hands to it if I don’t get paid.”
Griffiths has seen the ups and downs of Wrexham AFC over the years – and recently that’s been mostly downs.
Wrexham plays in the National League which is the fifth tier of the English football pyramid. The Premiere League where clubs like Manchester United and your Arsenal reside, is the top. That’s somewhere Wrexham’s never been.
Under the system, you’re able to move up and down the leagues based on where you finish in the standings. For reference, it would like the Waterloo Black Hawks winning several different league titles and eventually playing in the NHL. Wrexham however, has been in the same league 15 straight years. But a couple years ago, something incredible happened.
“Yeah, surreal. is the right word I think,” says Jones, “I think bonkers is another word.”
That’s Jones reaction to what occurred when Hollywood heavyweights Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney bought the club from the fan’s trust a couple of seasons ago, throwing a lifeline to a team that had been treading water for more than a decade.
“I struggle still,” Jones says happily, “I have to pinch myself some days and think is it all real?”
It’s a move that changed Jones life, making him an unlikely international celebrity. The Turf Pub, which he owns, is literally a stones throw from the Racecourse Ground, and is the place where Wrexham AFC was founded. Both he and the Pub have been featured heavily in “Welcome to Wrexham,” the popular documentary commissioned by Reynolds and McElhenney surrounding their purchase of the club.
“When it was confirmed that it was these two high profile guys, I still didn’t believe it, and I think two and a half years on I still don’t believe it truth be told,” Jones says, “Because we’ve had suck dark times that to be able to have all this positivity and excitement going around is very exciting for us to get our heads around.”
The unlikely take-over injected new life into the club to go along with a new line-up, featuring the likes of Paul Mullin who two years ago was the leading goal scorer in League Two, a step up from where Wrexham sits. He’s the type of player that the club can sign these days with their newfound clout. He also scored twice in a 2-0 win in my visit to the club in February.
Since then Wrexham has moved into first in the league, and with three games left they sit in prime position to move into League Two, the fourth tier of English football, which would mark their first move upward in two decades.
“It’d be brilliant for the town you know,” says Wrexham defender Jordan Tunnicliffe, “That’s what the fans want and every player has given blood, sweat, and tears out there, and the staff to try and get that for the town.”
“All the supporters who have been through some tough times over the last 15 years. It’d be enormous to get back into the league,” adds manager Phil Parkinson, who has led multiple teams to league promotion, “And that is the aim right from day one when the owners came in and we’re doing everything we can.”
For longtime fans like Jones and Griffith, for whom the club plays a major role in their lives, a move up would be the next chapter in what still feels like a dream.
“With the added global audience that we’re getting now and the revenue that we’re making, the sky’s the limit,” says Jones, “Why can’t we reach the top?”
Griffiths agrees, reveling in the revitalization not only of the club, but the town as well.
“We’re no longer a town that’s near Liverpool and Manchester. We’re now the place that Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney chose.”