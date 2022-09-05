Woman suffers severe injuries in two vehicle crash

FAIRVIEW, Iowa (KWWL)-- One woman has been transported to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics for severe injuries, following a crash in Fairview Monday night.
Linn County Sheriff's Deputies arrived on scene to Highway 151 and Linn-Jones Road just after 8 p.m. They say a Chevrolet Equinox was headed southbound on Linn Jones Road when it did not yield to a westbound Silverado. The Silverado t-boned the Equinox, which caused the Equinox to crash into a cornfield north of the roadway.
The driver of the Equinox, Kristina Baysinger, was trapped inside the vehicle, and had to be extricated. She was then transported to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics for severe but non-life threatening injuries. The passenger of the Equinox also had minor injuries, and was transported to St. Luke's.
The Silverado passengers and driver were uninjured. Everyone involved were wearing seatbelts.