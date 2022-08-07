Woman injured in morning Buchanan County crash

BUCHANAN COUNTY, Iowa (KWWL)-- One woman is seriously injured after losing control of her vehicle on Quasqueton Diagonal Blvd this morning.
Buchanan County officials say Renee Recker from Independence was driving a 2016 Chevrolet Suburban when she lost control, entering the east ditch after going airborne.
Recker was transported to the hospital for serious injuries. Her condition is unknown at this time.
The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by Quasqueton Fire Department and AMR Ambulance Service.