Woman arrested for speeding over 100 mph, BAC five times legal limit

BLACK HAWK COUNTY, Iowa (KWWL)-- Iowa State Patrol is reminding people do not drink and drive. 

Patrol officer Trooper Schmidt pulled over a 21-year-old driver on Highway 218 for going 103 mph in a 65 zone.

When she took the breathalyzer, she had a BAC of .421-- more than five times the legal limit. 

The post says the woman was taken to jail for several other violations as well. 