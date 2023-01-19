Woman arrested for speeding over 100 mph, BAC five times legal limit

BLACK HAWK COUNTY, Iowa (KWWL)-- Iowa State Patrol is reminding people do not drink and drive.
Patrol officer Trooper Schmidt pulled over a 21-year-old driver on Highway 218 for going 103 mph in a 65 zone.
When she took the breathalyzer, she had a BAC of .421-- more than five times the legal limit.
🚨 103 MPH in 65 MPH Zone 🚨— Iowa State Patrol (@iowastatepatrol) January 20, 2023
‼️ 5 TIMES OVER THE LEGAL LIMIT
Trp. Schmidt stopped this driver on Highway 218 (Black Hawk County)
The 21 year old was returning from a party and attempting to make it home. Along with a HOST of other violations, she was taken right to JAIL. pic.twitter.com/L1l4vHisY3
The post says the woman was taken to jail for several other violations as well.