WNBA Draft: Cyclones Soares taken 4th and Joens 19th by Dallas Wings

AMES, Iowa – Iowa State senior forward/center Stephanie Soares became the 15th player in school history to be selected in the WNBA Draft on Monday evening when she was chosen by the Washington Mystics with the No. 4 pick. Moments later, Soares was traded to the Dallas Wings.
Soares is the highest draft pick in school history, with the previous high being Alison Lacey with the 10th pick in the 2010 WNBA Draft. She joins Lacey as the second first-round pick in school history.
Soares played just one season at Iowa State and it was cut short due to a knee injury suffered at Oklahoma on Jan. 8. She came to the Cyclones after a standout career at NAIA The Master’s University.
Despite playing just 13 games with the Cyclones, the Sao Paulo, Brazil, native, made an immediate impact for ISU. She averaged 14.4 points, 9.9 rebounds and 3.0 blocks per game for the Cyclones, reaching double figures in 11 contests and recording eight double-doubles.
Her season-high of 23 points came in wins against UNI and Michigan State. Soares pulled down 20 rebounds against West Virginia, recording the sixth 20-rebound game in school history.
Prior to transferring to Iowa State, Soares was a two-time NAIA Division I Player of the Year.
Soares was the first Big 12 player selected in the draft.
Iowa State senior Ashley Joens became the 16th player in school history and the second to be selected in the 2023 WNBA Draft. Joens was picked No. 19 by the Dallas Wings in the second round, joining teammate Stephanie Soares (Round 1, Pick 4, Washington (Traded to Dallas) in Dallas after a trade earlier in the night.
Joens becomes the fourth highest WNBA Draft pick in school history.
The Iowa City, Iowa, native recently concluded arguably the most decorated career in Cyclone women’s basketball history. She’s a three-time recipient of the Cheryl Miller Award, a four-time unanimous All-Big 12 First Team selection and a two-time WBCA All-American.
Joens, who started all 158 games in her career, finished as Iowa State’s all-time leading scorer with 3,060 career points and was just the 14th player in NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball history to reach 3,000 points.
She averaged 19.4 points per game in her career to break the school record and rank eighth in Big 12 history. Joens exhibited the ability to score at all levels during her career, connecting on 344 career 3-pointers (fifth in Big 12 history) and making 740 free throws (third in Big 12 history). She shot 83.1 percent at the charity stripe.
Joens also dominated the glass, collecting 1,391 career rebounds and recording 65 career double-doubles.
In her career, Joens was recognized with 13 Big 12 Player of the Week honors, the second-most in Big 12 history behind only Baylor’s Brittney Griner.
In 2022-23, Joens poured in 21.6 points and pulled down 9.7 rebounds. She was named Big 12 Women’s Basketball Championship Most Outstanding Player after averaging 26.7 points and 11.0 rebounds in leading the Cyclones to the tournament title. She scored 30 against Baylor, 22 against Oklahoma and 28 in the championship game against Texas.
Joens was the second Big 12 player drafted.
Iowa State WNBA Draft Picks
2023-Stephanie Soares
Washington, 1st round (4)
2019- Bridget Carleton
Connecticut, 2nd round (21)
2015-Nikki Moody
San Antonio, 3rd round (33)
2013-Chelsea Poppens
Seattle, 2nd round (18)
2013-Anna Prins
Connecticut, 2nd round (23)
2011-Kelsey Bolte
Atlanta, 3rd round (32)
2010-Alison Lacey
Seattle, 1st round (10)
2007-Lyndsey Medders
Indiana, 2nd round (22)
2005-Anne O'Neil
Sacramento, 3rd round (30)
2003- Lindsey Wilson
Connecticut, 3rd round (34)
2002-Angie Welle
Cleveland, 2nd round (31)
2002-Tracy Gahan
New York, 3rd round (46)
2001-Megan Taylor
Minnesota, 4th round (55)
2000-Desirée Francis
New York, 2nd round (29)
2000-Stacy Frese
Utah, 3rd round (35)