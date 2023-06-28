WNBA Dallas Wings cut ISU Star Ashley Joens

DALLAS--On Wednesday the Dallas Wings made a bevy of roster moves. Back during the WNBA Draft in April, the Wings had selected former Iowa State star Ashley Joens with the No. 19 overall pick. She made the roster out of training camp but the Wings announced that Ashley Joens was one of their roster cuts this week.
Ashley Joens finished her college career as one of the greatest and most decorated players in Iowa State history. Over the course of five seasons as a Cyclone, Joens averaged 19.4 points per game, 8.8 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.0 steals with shooting splits of 42.5 percent shooting from the field, 35.9 percent shooting from the three-point line and 83.6 percent shooting from the free-throw line.