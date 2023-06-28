 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...Air Quality Advisory Extended for the Eastern Half of Iowa
Through Midnight Thursday Night...

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources has extended an Air
Quality Advisory for the Eastern half of Iowa through Thursday
night.

Fine particulate levels near or above EPA health standards are
expected to remain elevated today and persist in these areas
through midnight Thursday night. Elevated levels of fine
particulates may be a concern over the next several days as the
smoke moves through the state.

The DNR recommends that people reduce long or intense activities,
and take more breaks during outdoor activities until air quality
conditions improve. The recommendation is especially pertinent to
individuals with heart or lung disease, older adults, children and
teenagers, and outdoor workers. People in these categories should
consider rescheduling or moving outdoor activities indoors.

WNBA Dallas Wings cut ISU Star Ashley Joens

DALLAS--On Wednesday the Dallas Wings made a bevy of roster moves. Back during the WNBA Draft in April, the Wings had selected former Iowa State star Ashley Joens with the No. 19 overall pick. She made the roster out of training camp but the Wings announced that Ashley Joens was one of their roster cuts this week.

Ashley Joens finished her college career as one of the greatest and most decorated players in Iowa State history. Over the course of five seasons as a Cyclone, Joens averaged 19.4 points per game, 8.8 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.0 steals with shooting splits of 42.5 percent shooting from the field, 35.9 percent shooting from the three-point line and 83.6 percent shooting from the free-throw line.