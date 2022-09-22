With school fully back in session KWWL spoke with experts about bus safety

IOWA (KWWL)-- With school fully back in the swing of things we’re seeing school buses back on the road. But with that comes some extra things to consider for all drivers to keep everyone safe.
Chris Darling is the Executive Director of the IPTA. He says one of the big things drivers can do to help keep kids safe, is whenever they see a school bus slow down, and always respect the stop sign attached.
While Iowa law requires new school buses to have seatbelts, that was only implemented in 2019. There’s no requirement or assistance in retrofitting previous buses to add them.
Additionally Darling says parents should teach their kids vehicle safety.
“You talk to your child about being around the danger zone around the vehicle, that’s any of the wheels or in front of it," Darling said. "You know to stay back 10 feet, that's a good rule of thumb.”
Additionally he asks parents help their children understand the importance of not distracting bus drivers, because it only makes the job more difficult.
In 2021 there were 178 accidents involving school buses. In 33 of those accidents people sustained injuries.