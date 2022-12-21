Winter weather could strike a blow to Postal Service deliveries

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) -- If you are still waiting on packages to arrive before Christmas, the winter weather could throw a wrench into your holiday shipping plans.
This is crunch time for Postal Service workers in the lead up until Christmas. The Postal service says that its doing everything it can to get those packages under your Christmas tree. However, with the inclement weather, they say that the safety of their employees is their top priority.
The Postal Service said it plans for "various weather issues throughout the year." Its' workers have the proper winter gear to do their jobs safely.
They also educate workers on how to look for signs of hypothermia and frostbite. Managers are keeping a close eye on workers, checking on the carriers throughout the day.
KWWL caught up with a Mark Inglett for more information on what they're doing to prepare.
Inglett said, "The safety of our employees is our top priority. So we're aggressively looking at the weather patterns. We're making sure the employees are educated. We've got extra workforce on board."
He added, "We're just watching things as closely as we can. We can't predict what Mother Nature is going to do. But we can prepare as best we can for any conditions possible."
One thing you can do to help at home is to clear a path to your mailbox on the curb or porch. This allows carriers to get in and out and make their deliveries quicker.
However, that is only if they are able to get around with snow blowing around. If the visibility were to get to a point where it's reduced to zero, they may not be able to be out on the road.
They are doing everything possible to get those gifts to you, but say that they will not risk employee safety.