Winter weather could strike a blow to Postal Service deliveries

...Significant Winter Storm with Blizzard Conditions and Extreme
Cold over the Next Few Days...

Blizzard Warnings Now in Effect Thursday into Saturday!

A powerful winter storm is beginning over the region and will last
into Friday night. A significant event is expected, including
periods of combined blizzard conditions and extreme cold. Travel
could be dangerous to near impossible at times Thursday and
Friday. Extreme cold is expected as well with wind chills falling
to 20 to 40 below zero from late Thursday through the end of the
week.

Those with holiday travel planned this evening through Friday
night are strongly encouraged to pay close attention to forecast
updates and road conditions, and prepare accordingly if travel is
a must. Altering travel plans, if possible, is strongly
encouraged.

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING
TO NOON CST THURSDAY...
...BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON THURSDAY TO 6 AM
CST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Snow will begin this afternoon and continue through early
Thursday. Winds will also increase Thursday and continue into
Friday night when blizzard conditions are expected. Total snow
accumulations of 3 to 5 inches, with locally higher amounts
possible. Wind gusts of 40 to 50 mph or greater may occur late
Thursday through Friday. Extreme cold and wind chills of 20 to
40 below will be common.

* WHERE...Portions of Northern and Central Iowa.

* WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, from 6 PM this evening to
noon CST Thursday. For the Blizzard Warning, from noon
Thursday to 6 AM CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on periods of blizzard conditions along with very
poor road conditions at times. Areas of blowing snow will
significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions may
impact the morning and definitely the evening commute. Gusty
winds could bring down tree branches. The dangerously cold wind
chills as low as 40 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed
skin in as little as 10 minutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...It needs to be emphasized that the
combination of blowing snow, blizzard conditions, and extreme
cold will be very hazardous and possibly life threatening if
stranded outside.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must
travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded,
stay with your vehicle.

For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app,
www.511ia.org, or dial 511.

&&

Winter weather could strike a blow to Postal Service deliveries

  • Updated
  • 0

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) -- If you are still waiting on packages to arrive before Christmas, the winter weather could throw a wrench into your holiday shipping plans.

This is crunch time for Postal Service workers in the lead up until Christmas. The Postal service says that its doing everything it can to get those packages under your Christmas tree. However, with the inclement weather, they say that the safety of their employees is their top priority.

The Postal Service said it plans for "various weather issues throughout the year." Its' workers have the proper winter gear to do their jobs safely.

They also educate workers on how to look for signs of hypothermia and frostbite. Managers are keeping a close eye on workers, checking on the carriers throughout the day.

KWWL caught up with a Mark Inglett for more information on what they're doing to prepare.

Inglett said, "The safety of our employees is our top priority. So we're aggressively looking at the weather patterns. We're making sure the employees are educated. We've got extra workforce on board."

He added, "We're just watching things as closely as we can. We can't predict what Mother Nature is going to do. But we can prepare as best we can for any conditions possible."

One thing you can do to help at home is to clear a path to your mailbox on the curb or porch. This allows carriers to get in and out and make their deliveries quicker.

However, that is only if they are able to get around with snow blowing around. If the visibility were to get to a point where it's reduced to zero, they may not be able to be out on the road.

They are doing everything possible to get those gifts to you, but say that they will not risk employee safety.