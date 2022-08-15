Willie Ray Fairley recounts successful trip supporting Kentucky flood victims

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL)- After spending a week helping flash flood victims in hard-hit areas of Kentucky, Willie Ray Fairley is back home in the Hawkeye state.
In a Facebook post on Sunday, Fairley said he and his crew made it back on Saturday.
"Man, some of the stories told were unimaginable," he wrote. "I can't imagine losing everything."
Willie Ray thanked people who sent donations to allow his crew to go down and help serve people in Kentucky. They provided more than 1,000 meals per day during the six days they were on the ground.
"The community was forever grateful, and it wouldn't have been possible without all your help," Fairley said.
The team hit a bit of a road bump on their drive home. Fairley said one of the tires on the camper blew out, then a minute later, a bump in the road caused the smoked to come off the hit of the truck. Thankfully, he said they got it to the side of the road without any injuries.
"Thank God as it could have been really bad," he said.