Williamsburg wind turbine catches on fire, fire spreads to field

WILLIAMSBURG, Iowa (KWWL) -- A wind turbine in Williamsburg caught on fire early Monday morning, with the flames causing a fire on the field below it.
According to a press release from the Williamsburg Fire Department, crews were dispatched to the 1700 block of 230th Street . Crews arrived on scene around 12:56 a.m.
Crews found the head of the turbine fully engulfed in flames. Crews worked on securing the scene before tending to the fire.
They cited some prominent challenges of the fire.
"This type of fire is unique and challenging, as there are many factors to consider including falling debris on fire and the turbine blades and unit falling apart overhead," the Department said in a Facebook post.
Once the scene was determined to be safe, the fire crews knocked out the field fire. Around 3 a.m., MidAmerican Energy arrived on scene and took over operations of the wind turbine.
No injuries were reported in the incident.