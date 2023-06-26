 Skip to main content
Where you can and can't launch your own fireworks in Eastern Iowa

  • Updated
Fireworks
By Leslie Stone

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) -- Several different firework ordinances are in place for major cities in the KWWL viewing area. Here's a comprehensive breakdown of the ordinances by city:

Waterloo: The city of Waterloo is only allowing consumer fireworks in city limits on the following days:

  • Monday, July 3 from 12:00 p.m. - 11:00 p.m.
  • Tuesday, July 4 from 12:00 p.m. - 11:00 p.m.

A 1st violation offense will result in a $375 fine. A 2nd violation will result in a $500 fine, and a 3rd violation will result in a $1,000 fine.

For more information, click here.

Cedar Falls: The city of Cedar Falls is only allowing consumer fireworks on the following dates:

  • Monday, July 3 from 9:00 a.m. - 10:00 p.m.
  • Tuesday, July 4 from 9:00 a.m. - 11:00 p.m.

The city is imposing a zero-tolerance policy for violators. Those who violate the ordinance will be charged with a simple misdemeanor and at least a $250 fine.

For more information, click here.

Cedar Rapids: Fireworks in the city of Cedar Rapids are PROHIBITED under any circumstances. Illegal use of fireworks may result in fines and court appearances.

For more information, click here.

Marion: The city of Marion is only allowing fireworks on Tuesday, July 4 from 12:00 p.m. - 11:00 p.m. 

The city instructs that fireworks are only to be used on a user's property, or other property with permission from the owner. They can not be used in public parks. 

For more information, click here.

Iowa City: Fireworks in the Iowa City limits are PROHIBITED under any circumstances. Violators will be fined a minimum of $250.

For more information, click here.

Coralville: Fireworks in Coralville are PROHIBITED with the exception of fireworks displays handled by insured operators approved by the city. Violators face a minimum $250 fine and can be held liable for any damage caused.

For more information, click here.

North Liberty: Fireworks in North Liberty are PROHIBITED.

For more information, click here.

Dubuque: Fireworks in Dubuque are PROHIBITED in city limits. Violators face a minimum fine of $250 and a simple misdemeanor.

For more information, click here.

