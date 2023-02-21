When an Iowa man suffered a stroke in Mexico, the process to treat him was complicated and expensive

Weather Alert

...Significant Winter Storm Wednesday Into Thursday... .A large storm system will produce hazardous winter travel conditions across central and northern Iowa. Precipitation will begin mid-morning Wednesday and continue into Thursday. Heavy snowfall is likely in far northern Iowa with accumulations pushing 8 inches or more close to the Minnesota and Iowa state border. Strong winds will further aggravate difficult driving conditions by producing widespread blowing snow and visibility reductions to near a quarter mile at times. Mixed precipitation types are more of a concern to the south in central Iowa with a variety of snow, freezing rain, and sleet all possible. Ice accretions may approach or exceed a quarter inch over portions of central and east- central Iowa. ...ICE STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM WEDNESDAY TO 6 PM CST THURSDAY... * WHAT...Significant icing expected. Total snow and sleet accumulations of up to two inches and ice accumulations of one tenth to three tenths of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Portions of east-central Iowa * WHEN...From 9 AM Wednesday to 6 PM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the ice. Travel could be nearly impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Travel is strongly discouraged. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Prepare for possible power outages. For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app, www.511ia.org, or dial 511. &&