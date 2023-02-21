 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Significant Winter Storm Wednesday Into Thursday...

.A large storm system will produce hazardous winter travel
conditions across central and northern Iowa. Precipitation will
begin mid-morning Wednesday and continue into Thursday. Heavy
snowfall is likely in far northern Iowa with accumulations pushing
8 inches or more close to the Minnesota and Iowa state border.
Strong winds will further aggravate difficult driving conditions
by producing widespread blowing snow and visibility reductions to
near a quarter mile at times. Mixed precipitation types are more
of a concern to the south in central Iowa with a variety of snow,
freezing rain, and sleet all possible. Ice accretions may approach
or exceed a quarter inch over portions of central and east-
central Iowa.

...ICE STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM WEDNESDAY TO 6 PM CST
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Significant icing expected. Total snow and sleet
accumulations of up to two inches and ice accumulations of one
tenth to three tenths of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 45
mph.

* WHERE...Portions of east-central Iowa

* WHEN...From 9 AM Wednesday to 6 PM CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the
ice. Travel could be nearly impossible. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Travel is strongly discouraged. If you must travel, keep an extra
flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an
emergency. Prepare for possible power outages.

For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app,
www.511ia.org, or dial 511.

&&

When an Iowa man suffered a stroke in Mexico, the process to treat him was complicated and expensive

  • Updated
  • 0

Click here for updates on this story

    DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) -- For Rodney White’s family, Iowa Methodist Medical Center in Des Moines is a far cry from the hospital in Mexico that demanded tens of thousands of dollars before treating him after he suffered a stroke.

White first went to a Cancun hospital Monday night on Feb. 13. That is when the demand for money first started – an estimated $16,000 for treatment and an overnight stay.

Less than 24 hours later, there was a diagnosis.

“By Tuesday night, the doctors were able to do enough tests and confirmed he had a stroke,” said Rodney’s wife, Tina.

Wednesday afternoon, Tina was in Cancun. The demands intensified.

“It was them following my mother all around through all hours of day and night saying, ‘We cannot treat him. We will take him to a state hospital if you do not have the money,’” recalled Rodney’s daughter, Rebecca.

Tina thought her bases were covered

“I had purchased travel insurance for Rodney for his trip,” Tina said. “His company he works for purchased travel insurance. And it really didn't matter.”

Tina and Rodney were able to get on a plane and get back to Des Moines Friday afternoon.

“I have never been more thankful to be home,” Tina said.

The total cost for the trip came in at about $140,000.

Most of that amount covered by Rodney's boss at Bing Bang.

“If Brandon hadn't come through and said, ‘Just get them out now. I will pay for air ambulance. I don't know how we would have done it,” Tina said.

Tina says the constant badgering for money may have cost her husband critical time.

“When you have a stroke, the critical time for treatment opportunities is in those first hours to maybe 48 hours,” Tina said. “And we lost that time window with my husband.”

She knows the road to recovery is going long road.

“There will be intensive rehab, who knows for how long,” Tina said. “Who knows what the outcome will be. Nobody does”

Regardless, Tina is happy it will happen at home at Iowa Methodist Medical Center.

