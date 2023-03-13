What major bank failures mean for Iowans

IOWA (KWWL) -- Over the weekend, two major bank failures took over headlines, prompting anxiousness over the future of the United States economy.
The Silicon Valley Bank closed on Friday, in the second largest bank failure in U.S. history. It's the largest failure since the financial crisis of 2008. By Sunday, Signature Bank failed, in the third largest bank failure in the U.S.
Silicon Valley Bank stated on Wednesday it was short on investments, prompting depositors to panic and withdraw their accounts. Economists warn, this "bank run" activity is the real source of long-term issues.
“Banks fail sometimes, and that’s okay. Businesses go bankrupt, that’s part of a free enterprise system. It’s not the bank failures per se that are the problem," says Dr. Anne Villamil, professor of economics at the University of Iowa.
The FDIC insures deposits up to $250,000, and according to their website, depositors haven't lost a cent. These safety nets were implemented after the Great Depression, to protect investors in U.S. banks.
"Obviously if there were massive bank failures that would be a very big problem in the economy. It happened during the Great Depression, it was a very big problem. But we now have institutions like the FDIC and policies by the Fed acting appropriately as a lender of last resort in these situations, to prevent a collapse of the banking system," Dr. Villamil said.
Silicon Valley Bank is a specialized bank, focused on investments in tech start-ups like Etsy, Roblox or Roku. Most of its investments are over the $250,000 deposit insurance set by the FDIC, prompting concern by investors they would not get their money back if it failed.
Today, President Biden reassured investors they would have access to all their funds, but not at the expense of taxpayers.
"Americans can have confidence that the banking system is safe. Your deposits will be there when you need them, small businesses across the country that deposit accounts at these banks can breathe easier, knowing they'll be able to pay their workers and pay their bills and their hardworking employees can breathe easier as well," he said.
U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen echoing the sentiment, saying the federal government does not plan to buyout Signature Bank or Silicon Valley Bank.
"Let me be clear that during the financial crisis, there were investors and owners of systemic large banks that were bailed out, and we're certainly not looking and the reforms that have been put in place means that we're not going to do that again. But we are concerned about depositors and focused on and trying to meet their needs."
Losses could be felt in the stock market by Iowans. The FDIC insures funds, but not shares in the company. Just today, several major banking corporation trades fell hard-- including First Republic, who saw a more than 70% fall in early trading. However, economists warn, the major takeaway is t not panic.
“Iowa banks look different, probably more than two-thirds of the deposits at most Iowa banks are within the deposit limits. So the depositors are fully insured and don’t need to run,” Dr. Villamil says, adding, “When there is a problem, it’s very easy to move funds these days, people say I’m going to move first and get fully informed later and those kind of movements can be very very destabilizing.”