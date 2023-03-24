Western Home's International Intern program brings Jamaicans to Cedar Falls

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KWWL)
"They are willing to come over and work with us and learn from us. But, I tell you, we also learn from them," says Western Home Communities CEO, Kris Hansen, when talking about his International Intern Program involving citizens from Jamaica.
The first 18 Jamaican interns arrived in Cedar Falls last summer. They spend one year in Iowa on a special Visa, and then return to their native land.
Kris Hansen says he had wanted to implement the International Intern Program for quite some time.
Hansen says, "We wanted to explore the opportunity to bring over interns from Jamaica, and, these interns, they've been through a four-year program and are truly professionals. It's great for them to have the opportunity to come over and
experience life in Iowa, and in the United States."
"We just want to give them that opportunity and, quite honestly, we've come to view this as a bit of a side ministry, if you will, for Western Home Communities, because it's helping these folks get a leg up, make some money while
they're here with us, because they are our employees, and then, to be able to take that experience plus some dollars back to their families in Jamaica."
Jamaican native, Norman Grant, is the Intern Program consultant. He says. "What I like most about the program is the fact it avails the ministry side of it, the opportunity to give them an option for a better life, better experience, and I often term it as we're helping one individual from a particular community, but that individual could change many lives. The impact is tremendous once they get back."
Norman knows firsthand what it can do. "As a former participant myself, I can speak from experience that it changes your perception on life totally. But, the ones we have now, the interns that we have there either on the culinary side or working as our servers, they're bringing skills that have applied in the tourism industry fand they're taking that to what we think senior living needs right now, which is a more elevated care.".
Norman was once an Executive Chef for Western Home Communities. Norman left for another position, but, Kris wanted to get him Norman in Cedar Falls.
He adds, "Actually, Norman and I have talked about this over the the last four or five years. Norman was an Executive Chef with us and we lost Norman to Tennessee with another group that we contracted with, but, then he made the fatal error of calling me and saying, 'Hey, how are things going? Ii said, Norman, I think you ought to come back up and see how things are going." That's when they decided to more forward on the intern initative.
Cedar Falls Mayor, Rob Green, honored the program by holding a Jamaica Day at City Hall. Kris Hansen says they truly appreciated that gesture. "Mayor Green declared Jamaica Day and invited all kinds of folks from the community to come in, and, of course, our team and our interns prepared the meal and we just had all kinds of folks there. We were just tickled to death that Mayor Green did that."
One of the interns this year is Nekeisha Hamilton, a native of Jamaica. Nekeisha says she jumped at the opportunity, saying "First of all, for me coming here was a job change. I was trying to transition into the food industry because, at the time, I was a librarian, but, I studied food. I wanted to get the experience, because they always say knowledge without experience is dangerous. I was saying, what's the sense having this beautiful Bachelor Degree in food management, but, I don't have the experience, so I gave up my job. So, mostly for me, it was the (opportunity for) experience."
Nekeisha says the Western Home Communities residents make her day. She says, "It's not about just, you know, preparing their meals. When they see you, their face lights up and they want to talk to you. They want to find out, where we're from? Some of them tell you stories of them going to Jamaica and, how they had such a good time. They just talk and talk, and their face lights up and they enjoy your company."
Kris Hansen, Norman Grant and Nekeisha Hamilton stop by the KWWL studios for this week's Edition of The Steele Report.