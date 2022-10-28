West Liberty Foods announces Mount Pleasant facility closure in 2023

WEST LIBERTY, Iowa (KWWL) -- West Liberty Foods has announced plans to close down its facility in Mount Pleasant by May of next year. Approximately 350 employees will be laid off.
“Respect and care for people is a core value of our company, and shutting down a plant is a tough thing to do,” said Brandon Achen in a press release. Achen is the President and CEO of West Liberty Foods.
“Although we are taking steps to lessen the impact on our team members, we will be eliminating the jobs of some exceptional people through no fault of their own. I want each of them to know that we value their contributions and deeply regret the need for this action," Achen added.
The Mount Pleasant facility opened in 2003 with its Clean Room Food Processing Systems. This was the first food manufacturing facility in the nation with the technology.
Recently, the company has seen shifts in the types of products and capabilities needed to support customers. This resulted in a major reduction in pre-sliced deli meats, leaving the facility in disarray.
The company announced plans to move and consolidate operations from the Mount Pleasant facility to its remaining facilities in Iowa, Illinois, and Utah.
The shutdown of the facility will be done in two phases. The first round of reductions will take place on December 31, 2022. The second phase will be the ceasing of all operations at the plant on May 7, 2023.
The company says that its team members were notified of the decision in one-on-one and group settings.
“We are committed to providing our team members with support as we work through the process of closing the plant,” said Tara Lindsay in the press release. Lindsay is the Chief Talent & Culture Officer.
“In order to lessen the impact of the plant closing to our team members, we will provide them with offers to work at one of our other plants, relocation and transportation services, stay bonuses, severance pay, reemployment services, and assistance with filing unemployment claims," Lindsay elaborated.