West Des Moines Valley beats Cedar Falls 27-13

A balanced offense combined with a stifling defense helped West Des Moines Valley defeat Cedar Falls 27-13 and advance to the Class 5A semifinals. Cedar Falls opened the scoring in the 1st quarter with a field goal, but the lead did not last long. Darius Mason's 1-yard TD run put Valley in the lead at 7-3 and the Tigers would never relinquish the lead. In the 2nd quarter, senior QB Michael Provenza's 31-yard TD pass to Zay Robinson made the score 14-3. Valley would end the half with a field goal to make it 17-3. After another Valley field goal in the 3rd quarter, Cedar Falls would close the gap to 20-10 with a halfback pass from Logan Roe to QB Tate Hermanson. However, Valley would proceed to put the game out of reach with a long scoring drive to go ahead 27-10. Cedar Falls ends its season at 8-3, while Valley moves its record to 7-4 and a return trip to the UNI-Dome for a semifinal matchup next week.

