West Branch adding over 60 homes to help create affordable housing

WEST BRANCH, Iowa (KWWL) -- West Branch will be adding more than 60 new homes in the Haven Park Communities in order to help create affordable housing in the area.
The development site will host 65 homes, which will be ready to purchase or rent by November. The homes are made to be affordable at an average cost of $75,000 a piece, compared to the city average of $320,000.
"As we've seen in the past several years, properly maintained communities add value to homeownership within our communities. Which is making this an incredible solution for those seeking affordability across the country," an official said.
City officials hope that the new additions will bring more people to West Branch - all without breaking the bank.
"So, why are we here you might ask? At Haven Park, we strongly believe that manufactured housing plays a big part in solving the affordable housing crisis in the country."